Femme It Forward, a female-led music and entertainment company, has released its debut album, Big Femme Energy Volume 1. The first ever all-female compilation album containing original music brings together Tayla Parx, Lauren Jauregui, Kiana Ledé, Rapsody, Tierra Whack, Ambré, SAYGRACE, Baby Rose, Muni Long, and Sinéad Harnett.

The album is filled with affirmations of self-empowerment, autonomy, and strength, is Femme It Forward’s latest step towards fostering more inclusivity in the music industry. The new release is led by an all-female team of artists, creatives, and executives such as Heather Lowery (Executive Producer), Annie Bercy (Video Director), Katherine Realpe (Behind the Scenes Director), Marcella “Ms. Lago” Araica (Mixing Engineer), Piper Payne (Mastering Engineer) and more.

“Big Femme Energy is an expression of the unique duality of power and delicacy. It’s about family, love, sisterhood, and the experiences that connect us as women. It celebrates the power, and achievements of women and girls, while sharing stories of insecurities, vulnerabilities, and navigating mistakes, which every young woman can feel empowered by. It pays homage to those who came before us while paying it forward to those who will come after us.” said Heather Lowery, Executive Producer of Big Femme Energy. “From our all female show lineups and the announcement of our Next Gem Femme one-on-one mentorship program to the release of Big Femme Energy Volume 1 and the upcoming launch of our new indie label; Femme It Forward is truly a vessel to promote messages of intersectional feminism and empowerment while increasing the numbers for women in music across the board – from the artists, producers, writers and engineers to the executives and creatives behind the scenes. We’re moving beyond just live events and entertainment, we’re changing the face of the music industry.”

You can learn more about Big Femme Energy here.