Four People Arrested With 16 Guns, 1000 Rounds Of Ammunition In Denver Near Site Of MLB All-Star Game

Four suspects were arrested in Denver after a maid working at a hotel near the city’s Coors Field baseball stadium discovered “a bunch of guns laid out” in a room, according to ABC 7 in Denver.

According to what ABC 7 reported, a maid discovered the guns and alerted authorities. The report says police “removed 16 long guns, body armor and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition from a room on the eighth floor of the Maven Hotel that had a balcony.”

Police Chief Paul Pazen said Sunday that “there are parts of this investigation that we do not know” and that police are working with local and federal authorities. Police, who didn’t say how many guns were recovered, said at a news conference Sunday that officers found narcotics.

Authorities feared the suspects might have tried a Las Vegas-style shooting that happened back in Oct. 2017 at the Route 91 Harvest music festival. Thankfully, the maid at the hotel saw something and said something immediately and prevented a tragic situation from happening again.

The MLB All-Star Game is taking place at Coors Field on Tuesday.