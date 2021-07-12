Kandi Burruss is known as a singer in the group Xscape but her pen game assisted the careers of many great talents including Destiny’s Child’s.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star spoke to Glamour to share five unknown facts about the hit she co-wrote for the girl group, “Bills, Bills, Bills.”

“I use a lot of my past relationships as inspiration. The relationship I had been in prior to [writing the song], I took inspiration from it…though I didn’t tell them that. Now, this is the really funny part: One of the girls that was in the group was dating my ex at the time. So I didn’t tell them that some of the lyrics in there were inspired by him,” Burruss revealed.

Advertisement

“The part that was a clear inspiration—using my phone and pretending like he didn’t use it, driving my car and not putting any gas in it—that was real stuff that had happened to me! But I won’t tell you who from the group was dating my ex,” she added.

“Bills, Bills, Bills” became Destiny’s Child’s first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and secured two nods by the Recording Academy for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals.