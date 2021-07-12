Drake knows we are waiting on Certified Lover Boy and he wants us to know that he isn’t just going out on dates. The 6ix God was a special guest on the Fry Yiy Friday show by Sound 42 on Sirius XM and stated the album is currently being mixed.

“Drake’s on his way back home to mix the album so she’s got a bunch of new tracks coming her way,” Drake said to OVO Noel about more music coming to his daughter. “Definitely on the way home to reunite with my dog and just finish this thing up.”

You can hear it from The Boy himself below.

