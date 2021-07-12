Marvel is back to dominating the box office. Disney and Marvel’s Black Widow pulled in $80 million in its opening weekend, setting the bar high for post-pandemic films.

The movie starred Scarlett Johansson in her farewell role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and opened in movie theaters and on Disney Plus. The Disney Plus option was $30 on top of the traditional fee. Disney reported that Black Widow generated more than $60 million “in Disney Plus Premier Access consumer spend globally,” according to Variety.

The global box office total is $158 million after collecting $78 million from international territories and has yet to release in China.

“‘Black Widow’s’ strong performance this weekend affirms our flexible distribution strategy of making franchise films available in theaters for a true cinematic experience and, as COVID concerns continue globally, providing choice to consumers who prefer to watch at home on Disney Plus,” said Disney’s media and entertainment distribution chairman Kareem Daniel