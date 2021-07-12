Meek Mill is on the list of rappers who can call JAY-Z and seemingly get a verse at any moment. After appearing on the stellar “What’s Free” back in 2018, it appears Hov is back in the lab cooking up some more with the leader of the Dreamcahsers.

Following their Hamptons hangout, Meek shared a picture of the two in the studio.

“If I ain’t him it’s one of my guys if You the richest In the room you in the wrong room goat talk wit some billionaires I’ll be there soon,” Meek Mill wrote on Instagram.

Recently, JAY-Z, Meek Mill, Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin, and more all went in on a Baby Blue Bentley that Kraft had eyed but could not get his hands on. “Happy 80th Birthday Robert Kraft,” the accompanying card reads. “Except you look 40 and act 25.”

