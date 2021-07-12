A Hot Girl Summer has truly become the understatement for Megan Thee Stallion. Who’s proven time and time again that she’s definitely about her “Hot Girl” business. According to Page Six, the Grammy award winning WAP rapper is rumored to be one of the next cover girls for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue 2021. “She’s the biggest star (right now), so it’s a no brainer and they love surprises,” Sources told Page Six. The Sports Illustrated team is always very top secret of who will grace their annual cover, know one will know until the day of the unveiling. “[The Sports Illustrated team] actually still don’t even know who the cover girl will be. Still undecided. No one will know until the day of the unveiling.” says the Page Six source. “She’s working on a new album. It makes sense that she would get a huge cover like that,” they said.

While unusual for artists to grace the cover, Black, White or otherwise, if the rumors prove to be true, Megan will be the first rapper to grace the cover. Fellow Houston native Beyonce also posed on the cover of their music issue in 2007. The honors are usually set aside for top models, but SI will make some history in the issue by featuring its first transgender model of color, Leyna Bloom and COVID nurse, Maggie Rawlins, as the magazine has been teasing its inside-the-book lineup all year.

Megan, 26, who has gotten a lot of practice posing in swimsuits lately with her second swimwear collection for Fashion Nova, has not commented (nor her team) about her participation in the issue.

Of course we are on team Megan, but will just have to wait and see. The Magazine will hit stands on July 19th.