Nike Releases “Best Day Ever” as Part of Play New Campaign

Nike believes sports can inspire, create community and provide a platform for positive change. The newest chapter of Nike’s Play New campaign included the “Best Day Ever” film, which brings to life a dream of what sport – and the world – could be in the future, inspired by the ambitions of a new generation of athletes* who are redefining tomorrow.

“Best Day Ever” highlights the belief of the future of sport in creative, inclusive, and unlimited possibility, while showcasing how a better tomorrow for athletes is on the way in the joy of movement and creativity of play.

Included in the film is Sha’Carri Richardson, Michael Johnson, A’ja Wilson, LeBron James, Serena Williams, Mike Trout, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and more.

In addition to the anthem film, Nike will share compelling and imaginative athlete stories about “tomorrow” and the future of sport as extensions to “Best Day Ever,” including:

…What if Jamaican track and field star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce becomes the first woman to run 100m in under 10 seconds before her son Zyon counts to ten.

…What if, after conquering the court, Dutch wheelchair tennis legend Diede de Groot conquers the gaming world as well with her own video game.

You can learn more about “Best Day After” here.