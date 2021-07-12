According to a report from the Chicago Tribune, Chicago rapper KTS Dre was shot and killed as he was released from jail this past Saturday night.

KTS Dre, whose real name is Londre Sylvester, was shot 64 times as he exited the Cook County Jail, where he’d been since June for violating the conditions of his release in a 2020 felony gun case. Dre has just posted the required 10% of the $50,000 bond the day before he was murdered.

The report says that Dre was walking to an awaiting vehicle as he exited the Cook County Jail when his assailants jumped out of two separate vehicles. After he was shot and killed, his shooters fled in different directions in their vehicles. Police found dozens of shell casings across the street from the jail where Dre was murdered.

Dre was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital from gunshot wounds to the head and other parts of his body. He was 31 years old.

The investigation into his murder is ongoing and TheSource.com will update the story as details develop.