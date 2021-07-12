Cam Johnson might have just had the best dunk in the history of the NBA Finals. Johnson was driving with the ball and took off from the paint to try a dunk during the third quarter of his Phoenix Suns’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks. PJ Tucker slid over to try and take a charge, but he got over too late.

Milwaukee challenged the foul call hoping to have the dunk wiped away as a charge. They were unsuccessful, though, because Tucker’s foot was still sliding. Johnson hit the free throw to complete the three-point play.

While Johnson did provide a great highlight for the Suns, they still ended up losing the game to the Bucks 120-100. Suns still lead the NBA Finals series 2-1 with game 4 set for Wednesday night.

