Team USA got off to an awful start in an international-friendly game. Nigeria pulled off one of the great upsets in international basketball history with their stunning victory over the United States this weekend, and one of their players may have rubbed some salt in the wound afterward.

Miami Heat big man Precious Achiuwa, the starting center for the Nigerian team, sent Team USA’s Kevin Durant to the deck with a big block during the first half of Saturday’s Olympic exhibition.

After his huge block on Durant, Achiuwa took to social media to celebrate Nigeria’s win and to take a shot at the Nets’ superstar.

Achiuwa’s caption read in part, “You’re not that guy pal, trust me your [sic] not that guy.”

While Achiuwa is clearly feeling himself, this game was still an exhibition and not an actual Olympic game. Durant and the rest of Team USA will definitely be looking forward to a rematch when it counts.