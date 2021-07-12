Tristan Thompson Confronts Lamar Odom for Flirting With Khloe Kardashian: ‘God Brought You Back The First Time’

Tristan Thompson was not here for Lamar Odom thirsting over his child’s mother, Khloe Kardashian.

The reality star posted a photo in a bikini and her ex-husband Odom commented, “Hottie.”

Thompson caught wind of the comment and responded “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️,” he wrote tagging Odom.

The Boston Celtics baller’s comment is a reference to the near-fatal overdose Odom overcame in 2015.

Tristan and Khloe reportedly called it quits in June after he was caught allegedly cheating again.

Sydney Chase claimed that she hooked up with Thompson earlier this year.

“It was a peek-a-boo d–k, but, baby, it was good,” the Instagram model claimed on the “No Jumper” podcast when asked about Thompson’s “uncut” penis.

“It happened, and then I found out he was not single, and I cut him off,” Chase said.