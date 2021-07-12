[WATCH] Conor McGregor Gives Update on His Broken Leg

The highly anticipated battle between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier didn’t last long as McGregor’s fibula and tibia snapped in the first round. The match ended in a stoppage and Poirier was named the winner.

A day later, McGregor entered surgery to have the leg repaired. He would then hit Twitter to provide an update to fans.

“Just out of the surgery room guys,” McGregor exclaimed. “Surgery went excellent. Feeling tremendous. 6 weeks on a crutch and we build back. Let’s go. God bless.”

