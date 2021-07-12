Freddie Gibbs is gearing up for album mode. But before he does that, Freddie, The NBA on ESPN, and Genius teamed up for a timeline freestyle highlighting the battle of the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

Before the game 3 tip-off, Freddie Gibbs dropped the freestyle on the Twitter timeline, easily weaving in names of Chris Paul, Bobby Portis, Deandre Ayton, and more into his verse.

Gibbs also rapped about the possibility of sliding to Phoenix or Milwaukee to catch a game in person. You can hear the full freestyle below.

Advertisement