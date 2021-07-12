A video that has now went viral shows battle rapper Hitman Holla and his crew beating up Chicago battle rapper Byron Blake at an Atlanta gas station.

Hitman contends that Blake’s crew jumped him in the past and that Blake even bragged about following Hitman’s brother while recording him, insinuating that he could catch a bad one at Blake’s will.

Hitman addressed the footage, saying, “Last time speaking on this.. a guy made a million blogs bragging on how 10 of his homies jumped me, followed my lil bro around sneak recording saying how he was caught lacking & woulda harmed him, clout chasing so much he pulled up to my place of WORK (MY BATTLE) to do god knows what yesterday (that happened at the venue before the battle) can y’all tell me a better reason a guy who wanna do harm to me showed up?”

Advertisement

See the footage below.