21 Savage, not so savage wishes all violence will stop.



Even though the Atlanta rapper carries the name of 21 Savage, he is hoping for a savage-less world. In a tweet, the Slaughter Gang artist sent his up lifting message across his 4.3 million followers.



He randomly said, “I wish all this violence would stop it seems like it’s more hate than love in the universe right now!”

i wish all this violence would stop it seems like it’s more hate than love in the universe right now ! — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) July 12, 2021

Although we have no clue what caused 21 to express that thought, we do know that the rapper who came up from songs containing violent content is cleaning up his image.



Over the years in Atlanta, 21 has done a lot to improve the community. Last year, he launched a nationwide virtual financial literacy program, which also came alongside a hundred $1,000 scholarships for high schoolers across the U.S.

He also holds an annual ‘Issa Back 2 School Drive’ in Decatur, Georgia and before the pandemic, the drive gave more than 2,300 kids backpacks containing school supplies, uniforms, and sneakers. Free haircuts, health screenings, and other activities were also available to those who attended.

21 also donated $15,000 to the non-profit organization Juma to help them in their efforts to get youths to open up bank accounts and to educate them in financial literacy.



Despite what the “A Lot” rapper is rapping about, 21’s actions is speaking louder than his lyrics.



Do you agree with Savage that we’re seeing more hate than love in the universe? Share your thoughts below.