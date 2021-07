Album Cover for Pop Smoke’s ‘Faith’ Has Been Released

We get another dose of Pop Smoke this Friday as the rapper’s second posthumous album, Faith, is released. Ahead of the Friday release, Smoke’s manager Steven Victor revealed the cover art for the album.

Following the first cover, designed by Virgil Abloh and controversial, the second is a bit more simple, bringing the rapper’s face to the cover and highlighting the “Faith” tattoo above Pop Smoke’s left eye.

You can see the cover below.

