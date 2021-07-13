Every now and then our sisters remind us just who they are. Whether you are catching us on a moment of transition, revitalization or just a simple style change catch then in the right moment and we are lucky to get a glimpse of what’s under the wigs, closures and protective styles they’ve been wearing, revealing a beautiful head of hair (or in Jada’s case a beautiful bald head). Black women are known to switch up their look and because of the constant style manipulations we usually like to protect our natural hair to avoid breakage, promote new growth and protect it from our many bad hair habits. Through it all we have proved time and time again that whether we are rocking it natural, donning bright bold colors or wearing a wig install, we are beautiful.

Sometimes even the best of us just have to take a break from the daily, hair rituals. Take a look at some of our favorite natural hair reveals from our favorite celebs.

Flo Milli

Having fun and loving every angle of her fro. We are taking that she was in between looks and just loving the moment of being naturally free.

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinket Smith just let it all go literally! Revealing a bald head on the Gram stating “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️😜”

Sha’Carri Richardson