Every now and then our sisters remind us just who they are. Whether you are catching us on a moment of transition, revitalization or just a simple style change catch then in the right moment and we are lucky to get a glimpse of what’s under the wigs, closures and protective styles they’ve been wearing, revealing a beautiful head of hair (or in Jada’s case a beautiful bald head). Black women are known to switch up their look and because of the constant style manipulations we usually like to protect our natural hair to avoid breakage, promote new growth and protect it from our many bad hair habits. Through it all we have proved time and time again that whether we are rocking it natural, donning bright bold colors or wearing a wig install, we are beautiful.
Sometimes even the best of us just have to take a break from the daily, hair rituals. Take a look at some of our favorite natural hair reveals from our favorite celebs.
Flo Milli
Jada Pinkett Smith
Sha’Carri Richardson