G Herbo is currently enjoying the success of his 25 album. During a recent cover story with KAZI Magazine, the Chicago rapper reveals how Kanye West not only inspired his career but the desire to do more work with the Hip-Hop legend.

“We have worked together before, but I do not know where those songs will go,” Herbo revealed. “‘Through The Wire’ is my favorite song ever, and I would love to have him flip that song so I can rap over it. I might actually have to do that! Put that pressure on me, bro, because I am going to deliver.”

Herbo also revealed that he is still working and more new music may be on the way. “I hope they know I will probably drop another project soon. I want to keep my foot on the gas this time around. My fans should stay prepared for those tour dates to drop and know that I will not be taking any breaks.”

You can read the full cover story here.