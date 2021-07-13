While there has been some controversy in the past regarding Halle Bailey playing Ariel, The Little Mermaid, the singer has pushed through adversity and is now announcing wrapping up the film. In 2019, the 21-year-old singer received a lot of backlash after a group of people believed that Ariel should be played by a white, red-haired woman.

In support of her sister, Chloe Bailey shared her excitement for her sister’s new role while also having her back towards the hate. “I am more than proud. She is so beautiful every time we FaceTime, I get chills. She will always be my little mermaid.”

While some of the haters may be upset, fans of the duo singer may be excited to hear that the filming for the upcoming movie is wrapping up. “I feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory,” she stated in a lengthy Instagram caption. “It has been the toughest experience being away from everything and everyone i’ve ever known, to feeling self doubt/ loneliness, but also feeling such freedom and perseverance as i’ve reached the end.”

Advertisement

Cheers to the Bailey sisters! Will you be in line for The Little Mermaid? Check out the rest of the posts here and here.