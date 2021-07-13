Mattel released a Barbie doll in the image of Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka. The plastic replica of the tennis star is a part of the Barbie Role Models Doll Line.

“Breaking records and inspiring the next generation. We are proud to announce athlete and change maker @NaomiOsaka as the newest Barbie Role Model doll! Naomi inspires us to have the courage to reach for our dreams, and reminds us to be your own biggest champion. #YouCanBeAnything #Barbie” read the caption of the official Barbie

Instagram page.

Designed by Carlyle Nuera, Osaka’s doll is a part of a collection of “extraordinary women” the famed company has honored with a doll in their likeness. Other women that have been recognized are Yara Shahidi, Misty Copeland, Gabby Douglas, and more.

Advertisement

The Tennis star’s doll comes sporting a Nike tennis dress, Nike shoes, a visor, and a Yonex tennis rack. The company also replicated Osaka’s signature curly hair, and detailed beauty marks. In an Instagram post, Naomi shared the news of Mattel’s newest release.

“Teamed up with Barbie back in 2019 but this time it’s officially official because today I’m introducing the Barbie Role Model Naomi Osaka doll. I really hope every child is reminded that they can be and do anything. This is really seeing a dream of mine come to life, having your own Barbie and potentially seeing little kids playing with it. Omg. Fun fact : (the doll is wearing my outfit from the 2020 Australian Open lol) Also I’ll put the link in my bio.” wrote Naomi Osaka.

Barbie’s newest creation isn’t the first time the athlete has been reimagined as a Barbie doll. Back in 2019, Osaka was one of 20 women included in Barbie’s “Shero” line. Now, the public will have access to purchase their very own Naomi Osaka Barbie doll.