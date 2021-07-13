Pete Alonso held it down for New York. The Mets slugger stepped back into the Home Run Derby and blew past the competition to host the trophy for a second consecutive year.

Pete Alonso called timeout two HRs away from eliminating Juan Soto to hype up the crowd 😂 pic.twitter.com/qrY1vLvGIJ — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2021

During his win, Alonso danced to various Hip-Hop hits to keep him in his homerun groove. During the championship round, he jigged, bounced his head, and rapped the lyrics to The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Hypnotize.”

Over three rounds of Hip-Hop hits, Alonso racked up 74 home runs, beating out Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, Washington Nationals star Juan Soto and Baltimore Orioles’ first baseman Trey Mancini. Included in his setlist of Hip-Hop classics were Nas and Mobb Deep.

Pete Alonso talks about having Nas, Mobb Deep & The Notorious B.I.G. for his Home Run Derby playlist, and why he felt that was important:



"I feel like I'm a part-time New Yorker…for me New York has treated me so well. I love the city and I love playing for the Mets" pic.twitter.com/fWLq54d2eC — SNY (@SNYtv) July 13, 2021

“I think I’m the best power hitter on the planet,” Alonso declared afterward. “Being able to showcase that, and really putting on a fun display for fans, I just think it’s a dream come true for me because when I was young, my parents let me stay up past my bedtime to watch this. That was one of the few nights per year I actually got to stay up past my bedtime, just watch incredible feats that you don’t see in a regular baseball game.”