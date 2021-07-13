Power Book III: Raising Kanan was already renewed for a second season ahead of the series premiere on July 18th.

The prequel is a coming-of-age series centered around Kanan Stark, who mentored Ghost and Tommy and was ultimately set up to be killed by Tariq St. Patrick.

“One season isn’t enough to tell the coming-of-age story of Kanan Stark and his mother, Raq, a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of Starz. “The anticipation globally for more of the Power Universe made it clear that the Kanan story needs to continue.”

Mekai Curtis stars as Kanan along with Patina Miller. They will be joined by Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Toby Sandeman, Shanley Caswell and Lovie Simone with Quincy Brown recurring.

Watch the trailer for Power Book III: Raising Kanan below: