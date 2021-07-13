The Golden State Warriors could be looking into how to turn the splash brothers into the splash triplets. Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Warriors have internally discussed the possibility of making a run at Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard via trade.

Lillard, who is a native of Oakland, has emerged as a top trade candidate amid reports that he is unhappy with the Blazers’ continued as the organization hasn’t turned the team into a championship-caliber team.

In order to make a run at Lillard, the Warriors would have to include both the salary to match (likely Andrew Wiggins’ contract) as well as some of their young assets such as James Wiseman, Jordan Poole, and/or their two lottery picks in this year’s draft to spark the interest of the Blazers.

If the Warriors could bring Lillard onboard, you would be looking at one of the best shooting big three ever assembled with Lillard, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson.

If and when the Blazers are ready to move Lillard, only a few teams have enough assets to give them a king’s ransom. The Warriors are one of those teams.