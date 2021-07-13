The anticipated match-up between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley has a location. The fight reportedly set for August 29, will hit the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. This would be a homecoming fight for Paul.

ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reported the date first, citing that the match will be contested at 190 pounds. Paul’s last fight against Woodley’s friend Ben Asken was at 190 pounds and Paul won by first-round knockout.

During the fight night, Amanda Serrano will defend her WBC, WBO, and IBO featherweight titles against Yamileth Mercado.

Paul vs. Woodley will be distributed and co-promoted by Showtime with Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions involved as well.