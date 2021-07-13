There is no love lost between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. Following the latest loss for McGregor, in which he broke his leg, Khabib spoke out and stated the UFC should just move on from the Irish star.

“Money and fame show who you are,” Nurmagomedov told ESPN. “All the time we hear that money and fame change people. No. When money and fame come, these two things show who you are. And what has [McGregor] done? He punched an old guy [in a bar in 2019]. You guys can watch everything he did and understand, it’s just like Dustin said, ‘This guy is a bag of shit’

He continued, “I saw a lot of tweets try to support him. How are you gonna support this guy? When kids, young generation watch him, watch this sport? If you want to promote your fight, promote.”

Khabib would also state he does believe that McGregor will fight again, however, he will lose. “With him, no, I don’t believe [he’ll return to the top]. Conor have good age [32], but what happened with his mind, legs — this guy is finished, but he’s good for promotion.”