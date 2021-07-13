All isn’t well for Team USA Basketball right now.

Team USA lost its second straight exhibition game, this time falling 91-83 to Australia. Jayson Tatum put in a basket with 4:33 left to give the US an 82-80 lead, and that was the team’s last field goal of the game. The Australian team closed out the game on an 11-1 run.

The Australian teams has numerous NBA players on its roster, including Patty Mills, Joe Ingles, and Matisse Thybulle, who all led the team in scoring.

Incredible effort from the Boomers.



Cool, calm & collected when the USA were on the attack.



📊:

Mills: 22pts, 2rb, 4ass

Ingles: 17pts, 4rb, 3ass, 3x3PT

Thybulle: 12pts, 2blk, 3ass, 2x3PT

Goulding: 11pts

Reath: 9pts, 3rb



Huge defence: RBS

Kay 9, Landale 7.



👊👊 pic.twitter.com/crZJrPOjcF — Basketball Australia (@BasketballAus) July 13, 2021

The US has now lost four of its last five games going back to the 2019 World Cup. They have lost consecutive exhibition games for the first time since pros began playing for the national team in 1992. While these are just exhibition play, Team USA’s flaws are clearly showing. The team’s lack of big men and the combination of the rest of the world has simply gotten a lot better in basketball, could make for an interesting Olympics.