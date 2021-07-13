If Aaron Rodgers wants to be traded, Von Miller is confident that his Denver Broncos can get him.

Miller participated in the All Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field. The Broncos linebacker was asked by News9’s Mike Klis if he had heard anything about the team acquiring Rodgers, who is dissatisfied with the Green Bay Packers.

Miller first endorsed Denver’s quarterbacks, Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, before expressing confidence in the front office.

“First and foremost, I’m comfortable with Drew, I’m comfortable with Teddy. G.P. (George Paton) and John Elway, if A-Rod is out there for us to get him, those are the two guys to have on the job.”

Miller noted how Elway has successfully recruited big-time players in the past, like Peyton Manning, who ended up helping the Broncos win a Super Bowl.

“So if there’s a guy to be had, G.P. and John Elway are the two to put on it, if it can be done.”

Rodgers has made it be known that he doesn’t want to be a Packer and the team doesn’t appear to be listening to trade offers just yet. The closer we get to training camps opening up, the more likely the Packers might be force to listen to offers and teams like the Broncos will be ready to make a deal.