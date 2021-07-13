The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie publicly unite for the second time in two weeks.

Both the singer and actress were together at a private Mustafa concert in LA on Saturday night (July 10). Their initial public encounter came after leaving the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in LA back in late June. First, comes dinner and then a concert. While new celebrity couples often try their best to stray away from the public eye, it looks like they are embracing the potential union.

According to Page Six, the two are “clearly not trying to hide.” In the same token the source tells Page Six that the Weeknd is looking to get into movies and has an upcoming HBO series he’s starring in.

The “Blinding Lights” crooner will look to have a seamless transition into the film world. After rocking his broken nose, red suit look for almost a year during the release of After Hours, it is safe to say The Weeknd certainly commits to a role when he plays it.

As far as their relationship history, The Weeknd, 31, dated Bella Hadid before the couple called it quits back in 2019. On the other hand, Angelina spent her birthday with her ex-husband, Johnny Lee Miller last month.

Are you here for The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie?