Westside Gunn Announces Two New Albums to Release This Year

After an early flurry of releases at the top of the year, Griselda has been flying a bit under the radar. The FlyGod himself, Westside Gunn, hit Twitter to reveal that won’t last long, announcing two release dates.

“Idk who reading this but I’m dropping 2X this year 8/20 and 10/31 #FLYGOD #GXFR #CULTURE #ICON,” Westside Gunn wrote on Twitter.

Gunn has been putting in work this year, serving as the executive producer for Mach-Hommy’s Pray For Haiti. Are you ready for more from Gunn himself? Peep the announcement below.

