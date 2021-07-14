Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds is about to once again become a single man. TMZ reports he and his wife Nicole Pantenburg are headed for divorce after seven years of marriage.

The two released a joint statement, “After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage. We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being. We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family.“

The two share one child, 12-year-old Peyton Nicole, and have been married since 2014. The ceremony included guests like Oprah. Their plans to divorce and the time in which they will file their documents are unclear.

Advertisement