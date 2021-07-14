After leaving her fans waiting, Cardi B revealed the surprise she’s been keeping. The Bronx rapper announced that she’s teaming up with former Fifth Harmony member Normani for a new song.

“Get your coins ready @Normani 7/15 9pm PST http://normaniwildside.com” wrote Cardi B.

As previously reported, the Bronx rapper made an announcement in a video about a surprise she has in store for fans.

“I gotta little secret to tell you guys tomorrow.” wrote Cardi B.

I gotta little secret to tell you guys tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/RlLxpW4IB2 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 14, 2021

Posted at 2:05 A.M. on July 14th, Cardi can be heard saying

“I got a secret to tell you guys tomorrow. I’m scared! I’m scared! I’m scared, but I’m excited. But like, I’m scared. I’m always scared. But I’m really excited. I’m scared because I’m excited.”

Some fans are speculating Bardi may be revealing the gender of her new baby, or that she is having twins. Just last month, the Up rapper, surprised the world by revealing her most recent pregnancy during a joint performance of singles “Straightenin’” and “Type Sh*t” with Migos at the 2021 BET Awards.

Following her pregnancy announcement, the female MC took to social media to share the news with her followers. She also dished on her relationship with her husband and family.

We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy 😩but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes 🤗 pic.twitter.com/HxX5i8PMuy — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 28, 2021

“We listened to each other, communicated, prayed, and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes.” wrote Cardi B.

Cardi also tweeted a picture of her and her daughter with the caption

“I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and Henny. But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart…just like me and Henny 😩. But one thing for sure is they'll have each other’s back like no one else ever will 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Tf1Pl5cDem — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 28, 2021

This bundle of joy will be the rapper’s second baby with her husband Offset.