Chief Keef is back and rolling with a new single and video, “The Talk.”

The new single comes with a Damien White-directed video, bringing Sosa back to the screen full of animation, luxury cars, and the entire squad of hittas surrounding him.

Sosa’s latest video follows June’s “Love Don’t Live Here” visual, which quickly surged past one million views. Earlier in the year, Keef appeared alongside Lil Gnar, Ski Mask The Slump God, and DJ Scheme for “NEW BUGATTI,” a video single that boasts approximately 10 million combined streams.

Back in May, Chief Keef aka The Godfather of the Drill announced he is teaming up with longtime friends and collaborators Tadoe and Ballout to create the new Drill supergroup, Glo Gang. You can hear the new single from the unit here.