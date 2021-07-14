Chris Brown was hit with his second lawsuit for the year. Greensleeves Publishing fired off a lawsuit against the singer, his entity Chris Brown TV, and Sony Music for copyright infringement.

CB is accused of illegally using parts of Red Rat’s 1997’s “Tight Up Skirt” for his certified multi-platinum single, Privacy.

In court documents, the New York City-based publishing company claims that it “owns and administers exclusive music publishing rights in the United States” for “Tight Up Skirt.”

Advertisement

The documents allege that Brown took the core components of the timeless dancehall record and use it prominently in his 2017 record “without permission.”

Red Rat’s song includes the line, “Hey you girl inna di tight upskirt,” and Brown’s includes, “Hey you girl without a tight upskirt.”

The complaint says the song has “a very spare instrumental accompaniment.”

Greensleeves is seeking over $500,000 in damages and over $1,000,000 for “the gains, profits, and advantages [Brown and SME] have obtained as a result of their acts of copyright infringement.”

They also want to prevent the defendants from creating, promoting, or selling “any materials that are substantially similar to the copyrighted work.”

What are your thoughts on the copyright infringement lawsuit Chris Brown is facing?