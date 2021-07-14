Coi Leray is constantly at the center of online criticism and the latest incident involves her rapping abilities.

Coi’s XXL Freshman Freestyle was finally released and it seems like people weren’t feeling it.

“Bro coileray couldn’t rhyme anymore in her freestyle n started twerking,” a now-viral tweet read.

Some of her fans came to her defense by highlighting some of her early work. “Old Coi>>>>> ion know who tf put her on that rugrat auto tune sideshow but it ain’t hittin,” one user tweeted.

The “No More Parties” artist caught wind of the comments and responded on TikTok with a video of her rhyming about “it being lonely at the top,” and throwing money in her house.

Coi followed up with a more direct response on Twitter. “How the hell you gon tell me how to rap? Ain’t no f**king rule book n***a I do and say wtf I want you either like it or not b**ch I’m here,” she wrote.

But she didn’t stop there. Coi Leray doubled down on her Instagram story and said she believed her XXL Freshman Freestyle was the best in her class.

“You thought I was about to spit the hottest fire flame. Let me tell y’all something…I feel like, personally, I had the best “XXL” freestyle. Me and Lakeyah fa sho had the best “XXL” freestyle. Especially my whole class of the cyphers. I haven’t even heard the cyphers, other cyphers yet. And I know we had the best cypher. Especially me.”

Coi Leray is paying no mind to the haters as she gears up for her debut album scheduled to be released in September with guest features from H.E.R., A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Nav, and more.