DMX mural in hometown is paying tribute to the late rapper.

On Tuesday, artist Floyd Simmons unveiled a mural of DMX in Yonkers, New York. The massive tribute is located on a wall near the Calcagno Homes on School Street, the same public housing where X once lived.

In a statement, Simmons said he was grateful for the opportunity to pay tribute to the Ruff Ryder.

DMX Mural

This follows the reports of DMX’s cause of death last week.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, died from a cocaine-induced heart attack, which prevented circulation to his brain.

“It was cardiac arrest for a period of time, so there was no circulation to the brain,” said a medical examiner’s office rep, who also added X’s regular cocaine use ultimately leading up to his death.

“His death literally happened immediately because the brain was dead,” the source added. “So obviously, there were a number of days where he was on ventilatory support and so forth in the hospital. However, he was diagnosed brain-dead early on…He never woke up from [a] coma.”

DMX was taken off of life support after being in a coma for almost a week before being taken off ventilation systems and pronounced dead on April 9. He was 50 years old.