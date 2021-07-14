Fivio Foreign spent three months behind bars for charges including weapon possession and resisting arrest.

The “Big Drip” rapper tweeted “Free” once he was released and hinted that he can make an appearance at Hot 97’s Summer Jam.

The annual music festival returns on August 22nd after being cancelled in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Migos, Meek Mill, MoneyBagg Yo, Saweetie, Rowdy Rebel, Bobby Shmurda, have all been announced as Summer Jam performers.

“I need to be on Summer Jam. I need [the] main stage. I need lit. I need turn up. This is what I need to do,” Fivio told DJ Drewski during an Instagram livestream on Hot 97’s Who’s Next Instagram account.

Fivio Foreign was arrested after a short foot chase with New Jersey police.

According to confirmed reports, Foreign, whose real name is Maxie Ryles III, left his 2018 Mercedes Benz running while going into a Citibank in Fort Lee, NJ. When an officer observed him getting back into his vehicle, he asked him for his license, but Foreign walked away.

An officer chased Foreign, who was apprehended in a parking garage a block away. As the 31-year-old rapper was being searched, the officer found a .25 caliber handgun with the serial numbers scratched off, which is a separate offense in itself.

Fivio Foreign is free just in time for his upcoming 2021 Miami Rolling Loud performance. Are you ready to see the Brooklyn Drill artist take the stage again?