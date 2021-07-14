Jake Paul vs. The Game? Boxer Says He Will Knock Out the Rapper for Charity

Jake Paul, one of the rising names in boxing, currently has Tyron Woodley for his next opponent, however, he is looking in the future and has his eyes on The Game. A while back The Game challenged Jake and his younger brother Logan Paul to square up with him and his brother.

“Yerrr, @jakepaul, @LoganPaul…. meet me & my little brother downtown LA in front of staples center and let’s just fight head up fades…. no gloves, no money needed…. just on some me & my brother will f*ck you & your brother up shit,” The Game shared on Instagram.

Now, Jake Paul has time to answer. During an appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, Jake got his issue off.

“The Game was talking smack. I might just knock him out for charity,” Paul said. “Look, as fast as the lawyers and managers can get these deals done, I’m getting in the ring and knocking these guys out. ‘Cause they’re just bags. I see giant bags of Monday in the middle of the ring and I’m going to pick it up.”

Do you think The Game would be food for Jake? Hear it below yourself.