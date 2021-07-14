Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard had his playoff run end early in the second round against the Utah Jazz. The team has provided an update that Leonard underwent successful surgery to repair a partial tear of the ACL in his right knee. The Clippers did not announce a timetable for the return.

Kawhi Leonard had surgery to repair a partially torn right ACL. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 14, 2021

Leonard can opt to be a free agent this year or he can opt-in and secure $36 million for the 2021-22 season. Speaking with reporters in December, Leonard stated if he was healthy the best option would be to decline the option with the aim for a bigger and lengthier deal. With injuries on the horizon, who knows what Leonard will do.

During this past season, Leonard averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in 52 regular-season games.

