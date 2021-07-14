After an amazing and successful first season, Marvel has announced there will be a second season of Loki in the post-credits scene.

In the post-credits scene, a case file showed “Loki Will Return in Season 2,” however there are currently no additional details available.

Loki is the third Marvel series to hit the Disney+ streaming service, following Wandavision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Combined, both series pulled in 28 Emmy nominations.

The next edition of the Marvel series includes What If…, an animated series arriving this August, and Hawkeye, which will become available later in the year and picks up where the post-credit scene of Black Widow leaves off.