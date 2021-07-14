A concert headlined by Pooh Shiesty, Latto, and Moneybagg Yo has been axed.

The City of Winston-Salem in North Carolina announced Tuesday that it has axed the upcoming show over fear of potential gang violence.

People were already unsure if Pooh Shiesty would have made his performance on July 31. The 21-year-old is being held in Florida awaiting trial with no bond. Allegedly he and two others are accused of shooting two men before robbing them of cannabis and high-end sneakers.

According to reports, local police investigated the backgrounds of the rappers and came to the conclusion there’s a high probability of violence in connection to the concert.

The City says they have agreed to refund all the organizer’s money and any tickets purchased.

But a pending lawsuit by Starr Entertainment alleges the city has canceled the performance and cost the organizers nearly a quarter of a million dollars.

The concert was set for July 31st. Will the organizers re coup the money they lost or should they toss it up as a bad investment?