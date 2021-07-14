Ben Simmons has become a hot topic around the league and especially in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia 76ers have discussed potential trades involving Simmons with other teams, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. One source told Charania that the 76ers have made it clear to teams that they want an All-Star-caliber player in return.

Simmons, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, is a three-time All-Star and is just shy of 25 years old.

While Simmons is not a top scoring option, he has averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals across his four NBA seasons. He’s also shot 56.0 percent from the field, although he shoots only 59.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Simmons isn’t a scrub, he simply can’t play along side Joel Embiid as both of their style of play clashes at time. Simmons is a playmaker that doesn’t shot. If Simmons was surrounded by shooters, his style of play would flourish.

Because of Simmons’ skillset, teams are willing to trade assets for him. The only question is what package will the 76ers except?