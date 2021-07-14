It appears Ja Morant had some shade to throw towards Team USA Basketball.

Australia defeated Team USA Monday by a 90-83 final. The loss came days after Nigeria topped Team USA in another exhibition over the weekend.

After the game, Morant asked what was going on with Team USA, adding that he was not watching. He then tweeted a crinkled-face emoji in response to the game’s final score.

what's going on wit team usa 👀 wasn't watching — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) July 13, 2021

Morant’s tweets might not seem like much but there is something here. Morant was a part of the USA Basketball consideration pool for the Olympics. Morant failed to even make the list of 57 finalists.

Clearly, Morant believes he was snubbed for the team, and by the looks of how the first two games went, they could’ve used his help.