The Weeknd Hints at New Music to Drop Before His Tour

The Weeknd let the world on fire last year with After Hours but it appears he is gearing up again. With a tour set for next year, The Weeknd is hinting at more music on the way.

“We gettin’ there,” The Weeknd scribed on Twitter. But he doubled back with some more messages, “really proud of this one. wow…” and “just so there’s no confusion, it’s a full body of work…”

we gettin’ there 💿 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 13, 2021

really proud of this one. wow… — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 13, 2021

massaging it now, being sweet to it. giving it some tlc… 🤌🏾 🎶 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 13, 2021

just so there’s no confusion, it’s a full body of work… 🌅🌅🌅🌅🌅🌅🌅🌅 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 13, 2021

the tour is gonna be MADNESS 😅 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 13, 2021

No matter how great the album will be, The Weeknd is sure to not pop up at The Grammys. Earlier this year, the superstar vowed to never go to the award show again. “I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys,” the Weeknd stated to The New York Times.

