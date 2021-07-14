The thrilling halftime performance The Weeknd put on for Super Bowl LV in February at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida earned him three Emmy nominations.



On Tuesday (July 13), The 2021 Emmy Awards revealed their full list of nominations, and the Candian musician is in the categories of Outstanding Variety Special, Outstanding Lighting Design, and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, and Video Control For A Special categories.



The only male artists to earn Emmy nominations from their Super Bowl halftime performance include Bruno Mars, Prince, and Bruce Springsteen.

The “Blinding Lights” singer expressed his humility in a tweet, saying, “great company.”

Following the nomination new, The Weeknd also hinted that fans are getting new music soon. On Twitter, he tweeted, “we gettin’ there,” with the disc emoji.



Then he wrote, “Really proud of this one. wow… massaging it now, being sweet to it. giving it some tlc. Just so there’s no confusion, it’s a full body of work.”

It’s still uncertain when this music from The Weeknd will arrive, but he assures us that the tour for it is going to be mayhem.

Congratulations to The Weeknd on his 3 Emmy noms, will you be watching the Emmys this year?