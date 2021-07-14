Sha’Carri Richardson quickly became a household name when she secured her spot in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the 100 meter.

But that dream was quickly stripped away after Richardson tested positive for marijuana, barring her from all Tokyo events. But all isn’t lost.

The vape company, Dr. Dabber, offered her a high paying job that won’t require that much training.

The company offered Richardson a $250,000 compensation to become one of their ambassadors. “We were saddened to learn of your recent suspension from the US Track and Field team, due to THC,” the company wrote in an offer letter before adding, “we believe that THC can actually have many positive effects on an athlete’s recovery and overall mental wellbeing.”

Dr. Dabber continued, “Considering your talent and grace over these past weeks, we would love to offer you the opportunity to work with our team as a spokesperson for Dr. Dabber. This entails testing our award-winning dab rigs and vape pens as a resident ‘doctor.'”

It’s unclear if this will be a long-term partnership but this is another opportunity for Sha’Carri Richardson to make lemonade after life hands her lemons.