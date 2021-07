Who knew that Migos member #2 was an undercover baseball player?

Well, that’s exactly what Quavo proved when he nearly knocked one out of the park at this year’s MLB All Star Game’s celebrity softball game. The video below shows the crowd cheering as the ball hit by Quavo almost makes its way out of Coors Field in Denver.

Quavo also struck out Seahawks’ WR DK Metcalf while pitching for his team’s winning effort.

