Monday Night, celebs came out to the Space Jams: A New Legacy premiere. The star studded event included every one from the newest to join the Tune Squad, LeBron James and Zendaya to John Legend and Salt N Peppa just to name a few. For the ladies bright bold colors and high ponytails ruled the purple carpet. Take a look at our favorite purple carpet looks.

Zendaya

We love that Zendaya does her homework before she hits the red carpet. For the BET Awards she paid homage to Beyonce. And she did not disappoint on the Space Jam Purple carpet. This time, Zendaya channeled her character Lola Bunny in the film. Wearing a multicolored Moshino two piece set that included a button down jacket with matching short shorts and white Louboutin pumps. She completed the look with a side swept high ponytail. She was also seen wearing a mask featuring a glittery basketball made by her mother Clarie Stoermer. “I feel quite lucky to play such an iconic character- at least voice her.” Zendaya expressed to Entertainment Weekly. Lola Bunny’s character has sparked a bit of a stir on social media in recent months after the “Space Jam: A New Legacy” director Malcolm D. Lee said he reworked Lola’s appearance since he thought she was “very sexualized” in the original. “I definitely know we love her, but I didn’t know it was going to be as much of a focus as it was. But I understand, because she’s a lovable character.” She added.

Advertisement

LeBron, Savanna And Zhuri James

Savanna James (Joined by her husband LeBron James and daughter Zhuri James) looked stunning in a green Alex Perry strapless midi dress and matching Amina Muaddi Vita sandal. Hoop earrings and a slicked back ponytail finished the look. LeBron kept it simple in a navy suit including a white pocket hankie, brooch and black oxford shoes. Daughter, Zhuri, Wore a Burberry collared floral print dress.

Looking sexy in sultry black, Salt N Peppa always rises to the occasion. Peppa added a pop of color in a blue studded jacket, while Salt finishes her look in a high long ponytail wrapped with hair at the base. In an homage to their original soundtrack “Upside Down” (Round-N-Round), Salt N Peppa returns this time joining Saweetie and Kash Doll for the track “Hoops”