Bookending their critically acclaimed album, Savage Mode 2, GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum rapper 21 Savage and mega-producer Metro Boomin release the video for ‘Brand New Draco,’ today. The LEFF directed video, who previously teamed with 21 and Metro for ‘Runnin’’, follows the duo on the road to financial freedom and features a slew of celebrity cameos including DJ Khaled, Shaquille O’Neal, Big Bank, Usher, and Bow Wow among others.

This music video is a cinematic masterpiece telling the story of two successful stock brokers (Savage and Boomin) evading the FBI.