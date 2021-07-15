The VERZUZ stage is headed for Madison Square Garden and will have a match-up of The LOX and Dipset for a full New York City affair. This time, the event will be an in-person event and simultaneously streamed on VERZUZ Instagram and Twitter.

Last year, The LOX released their Living Off Xperience album. The album featured the legendary DMX of Ruff Ryders, Grammy-Award-winning producer Scram Jones, consistent hit-maker T-Pain, Jeremih, both Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher from Griselda Records, Oswin Benjamin, Clay Dub, and Dyce Payne amongst others.

Back in December, Dipset and Kith made a New York moment by celebrating a forthcoming jersey collaboration for the Knicks. Cam’ron, Jim Jones, and Juelz Santana make up the latest big three to hit an NBA court, spitting an acapella set of bars in celebration of Kith and the Knicks. Beyond the dope clothes and the spirit of football being on the way back, it’s really good to see Juelz Santana back. You can see that video here.

Who will win the VERZUZ?